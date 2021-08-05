Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,243,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

