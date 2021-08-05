Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,344 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $220.72 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

