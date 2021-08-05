Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

