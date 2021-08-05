Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

