Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

