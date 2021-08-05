Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

