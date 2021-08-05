Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $228.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

