Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

