Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,172. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

