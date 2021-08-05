CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 696,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

