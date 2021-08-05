CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 696,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.