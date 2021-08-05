CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CYBE stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

