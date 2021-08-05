D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 22,805 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 188.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

