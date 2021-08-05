D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,503 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

