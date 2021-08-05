D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Univest Financial worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $788.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.