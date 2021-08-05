D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of H.I.G. Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIGA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

