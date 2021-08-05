D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,529,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 6.20.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

