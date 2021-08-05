D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608,001 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

