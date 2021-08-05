DA Davidson Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Neutral

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,557,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.