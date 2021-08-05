DA Davidson Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $221.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

