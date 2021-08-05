Daniel A. Artusi Sells 6,464 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MaxLinear stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

