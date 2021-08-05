Databroker Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.87 or 0.00935408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00096020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.