Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $19.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 492,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -947.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.63.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.