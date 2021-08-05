DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

DaVita (NYSE:DVA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $916,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

