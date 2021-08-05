DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.40 EPS.

DVA traded up $10.63 on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $916,220. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

