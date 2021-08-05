DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Hits $753.79 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $753.79 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000202 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

