Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%.

Shares of DKL stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 95,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,714. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

