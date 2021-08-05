Delphy (DPY) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $407,582.82 and approximately $68,827.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

