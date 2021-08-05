Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20.

DNLI opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

