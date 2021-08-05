Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,805 shares of company stock worth $12,499,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

