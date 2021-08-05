Dennis Langer Sells 30,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,563.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 571,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

