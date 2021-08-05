Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $952.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

