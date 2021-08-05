Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 78,831 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $10,400,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BALY traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.16 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

