Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.