Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 4,538,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,204. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.