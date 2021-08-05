Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 725 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,752,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

