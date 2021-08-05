Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

ACHC opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

