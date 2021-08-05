Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $91.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $74.95 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

