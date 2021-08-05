Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.82 ($62.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

