Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces $0.49 None Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 68,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347,378. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

