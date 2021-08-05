Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

