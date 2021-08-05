dForce Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, dForce has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00931644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00095917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043681 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

