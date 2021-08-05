DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

