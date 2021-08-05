Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.