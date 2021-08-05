Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $447,788.74 and $98.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.68 or 0.06892952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.70 or 0.01338961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00351160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00128484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00614439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00343269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00291575 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,640,581 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

