DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

