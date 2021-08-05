DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 7.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $54.36. 14,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,050,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67.
DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
