DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 7.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $54.36. 14,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,050,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.