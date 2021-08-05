Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,919 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 896,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,051,000 after acquiring an additional 340,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,762 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

