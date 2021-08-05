Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

