Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGCO stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

