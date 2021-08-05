Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 845,043 Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 845,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

